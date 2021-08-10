Heat Advisory issued for Bond, Clinton, Fayette, Macoupin, Marion, Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 15:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Bond; Clinton; Fayette; Macoupin; Marion; Montgomery; Washington HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 112. * WHERE...Bond IL, Clinton IL, Fayette IL, Marion IL, Montgomery IL, Washington IL and Macoupin IL Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.alerts.weather.gov
