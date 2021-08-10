Excessive Heat Warning issued for Madison, St. Clair by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 15:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Madison; St. Clair EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113. * WHERE...In Missouri, Saint Charles MO, Saint Louis City MO and Saint Louis MO Counties. In Illinois, Madison IL and Saint Clair Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events.alerts.weather.gov
