Saint Charles County, MO

Excessive Heat Warning issued for St. Charles, St. Louis, St. Louis City by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: St. Charles; St. Louis; St. Louis City EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...In Missouri, Saint Charles MO, Saint Louis City MO and Saint Louis MO Counties. In Illinois, Madison IL and Saint Clair Counties. * WHEN...From Noon today to 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events.

alerts.weather.gov

