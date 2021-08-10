Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Monroe, Pike, Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 15:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Adams; Brown; Calhoun; Greene; Jersey; Monroe; Pike; Randolph HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.alerts.weather.gov
