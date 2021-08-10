Heat Advisory issued for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 15:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Audrain; Boone; Callaway; Cole; Crawford; Franklin; Gasconade; Iron; Jefferson; Knox; Lewis; Lincoln; Madison; Marion; Moniteau; Monroe; Montgomery; Osage; Pike; Ralls; Reynolds; Shelby; St. Francois; Ste. Genevieve; Warren; Washington HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.alerts.weather.gov
