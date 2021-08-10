Special Weather Statement issued for Koochiching by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 02:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Koochiching Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Koochiching County through 345 AM CDT At 319 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles east of Baudette, to near Waskish. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Koochiching County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH