How LUXHUB and SIX aim to transform financial services
LUXHUB and SIX Group have entered a strategic partnership with the mission of facilitating and further accelerating the adoption of Open Banking in Switzerland. Back in September 2020, leading Switzerland-based financial infrastructure provider SIX, and LUXHUB, an established Open Banking enabler headquartered in Luxembourg, entered a strategic partnership with the mission of facilitating and further accelerating the adoption of Open Banking in Switzerland. The two players share a combined vision when it comes to Open Finance and now aim to accelerate the transformation of financial services together, while also catalyzing the increased development of innovative technology-driven solutions in the sector.thepaypers.com
