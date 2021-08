Teacher assessment of pupils is a better and more "accurate" way of awarding grades than formal exams, the government's qualification regulator has said.Simon Lebus, the interim head of Ofqual said having teachers grade their pupils on work throughout the year would give a more "holistic judgement" rather than the "snapshot" provided by an exam.Headteachers welcomed the comments, which represent a shift in government thinking, and said ministers had in recent years become "fixated" on assessing students "almost entirely" with final exams. After publication of this article, Ofqual told The Independent that Mr Lebus meant that the teacher assessed grades would...