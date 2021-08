The widespread confusion and cancelled business are mainly due to the disparity of the international travel regulations on island of Ireland says NI Tourism Alliance. Commenting on the NI Executive decision not to align travel regulations across the Island of Ireland, CEO NI Tourism Alliance, Joanne Stuart said: “We are hugely disappointed that the NI Executive have not done anything today to address the disparity in the regulations for International travellers to the Island of Ireland which is causing confusion and widespread cancellations of business. We understand that the Executive accepted a recommendation that alignment with the English regulations continue until their next review cycle in early October and at that point the exit path for NI from these restriction would be considered.