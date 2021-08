Brussels Airlines issued this financial report for the first half of 2021:. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic and its ongoing and unprecedented impact on the aviation sector, Brussels Airlines reports a negative EBIT of -143 million euros in the first semester of 2021. The non-essential travel ban in the first quarter and continuous travel restrictions severely impacted the airline’s passenger numbers. First half-year revenues fell 45% below the prior-year level, to 138 million euros (H1 2020: 252 million euros). Compared to the previous year, Brussels Airlines transported 57% fewer passengers between January and June. The seat load factor dropped by 11.7 percentage points to 60.7%.