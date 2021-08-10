Latest Innovation in Global Bitterness Suppressors and Flavor Carriers Market

According to the new market research report "Bitterness Suppressors and Flavor Carriers Market by Form (Liquid, Solid), Category (Solvents, Fats, Starches, Sugars), Application (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals), Flavor Type (Natural, Artificial), Availability, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Bitterness Suppressors And Flavor Carriers Market is estimated to be at USD 192 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 244 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 4.9%. Owing to factors such as growing industrialization; increasing environmental concerns; growing consumer awareness; producers' inclination toward cost efficiency and profitability; and increasing consumer demand for low-calorie products, for nutraceuticals, and for convenience and functional food and beverages, the global market for bitterness suppressors and flavor carriers is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.