2 ETFs For Alphabet Bulls Who Can't Otherwise Afford GOOGL Shares

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.