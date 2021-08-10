Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jewell, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 03:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Hastings. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CDT FOR EASTERN MITCHELL AND SOUTHEASTERN JEWELL COUNTIES At 316 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Beloit to near Barnard, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. These severe storms will be near Scottsville around 335 AM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH