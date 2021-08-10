Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Trials of growing old in Georgian England revealed

By University of Cambridge
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago

Previous studies of suicide in the 1700s have focussed on societal attitudes rather than the experiences of people who took their own lives. These suicides have largely been described as 'medicalised' acts driven by lunacy. By contrast, University of Cambridge historian Ella Sbaraini argues that many older people in this period linked their suicidal thoughts to their struggles with pain, loneliness and dependency in old age.

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgian#England#Old Age#Suicide#Uk#Medicalised#University Of Cambridge#Bath#St James
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
Related
Soccer90min.com

Tyrone Mings Reveals He Consulted a Psychologist Prior to England's Euro 2020 Clash With Croatia

Tyrone Mings has revealed he needed to consult with a psychologist as his mental health "plummeted" before England's Euro 2020 opener against Croatia. The Aston Villa defender filled in for the injured Harry Maguire in England's opening two games against Croatia and Scotland. And the 28-year-old has now revealed that it was tough with large part of the fanbase having doubts over his capabilities going into the Croatia game.
EducationThe Guardian

UK universities open vaccination centres on campus to encourage student uptake

Universities are setting up their own vaccination centres in an attempt to make campuses as safe as possible for the autumn term. And with millions of students arriving in September, some universities are already warning freshers that due to government restrictions on nightclubs in England they will not be able to attend big social events unless they are fully vaccinated.
U.K.viralhatch.com

Prince Harry Changes His Royal Name

The world went crazy when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be stepping down as senior royals. Prince Harry has caused yet another stir as he has decided to change his name. Scroll down to find out what he changed it to and why…. Meghan Markle has made...
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
U.K.Posted by
Daily Mail

Women, 26, is left 'mortified' after neighbours send her an anonymous note warning they can 'see everything' when she showers

A women has been left mortified after an anonymous neighbour sent her a note to warn her they could 'see everything' when she showered. Sarah Yates, 26, from Stockport, was sent a letter written by a stranger on Friday informing her that the new lights she had fitted in her bathroom meant they could see her showering, Manchester Evening News reports.
AnimalsPosted by
Mental_Floss

When a Captive Shark Vomited Up a Human Arm—and Sparked a Murder Investigation

The 14-foot tiger shark at the Coogee Aquarium in Sydney, Australia, was behaving strangely. It had lost the energy and appetite it showed when it first arrived at the facility one week prior, on April 17, 1935. It was moving sluggishly around its 25-by-15-foot pool, bumping into the walls and sinking to the tank’s floor, where it swam as if something was weighing it down.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

“We saw her hand and foot were different before they took her away.’: Mom to daughter with congenital limb difference vows ‘I wouldn’t have her any other way’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My history before getting settled down with a family is quite long. I’m a 26 year old Norwegian woman from Hordaland, West Norway. I’m together with my best friend, a lovely man from Dublin, Ireland who is 32 years old. We meet when we where living in Fuengirola in Spain.
Public SafetyShropshire Star

Tragedy which left seven children instant orphans

A terrible day in Snedshill – and seven instantly orphaned children. And for one of them, Reggie Turley, there was double anguish, as not only was his mother murdered on that tragic day, but his adoptive mother was destined to be murdered as well. In delving into her family history,...
WorldDaily Beast

Delta COVID Surge in Iceland Is Very Bad News for the U.S.

Iceland is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. But that didn’t stop the tiny island nation from catching a whole lot of COVID in recent weeks. Although the natural, immediate response to this news might be panic, experts who spoke to The Daily Beast said that Iceland’s recent surge in infections—fueled by the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus—is probably a sign that herd immunity is within reach over there.
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Princess Charlene of Monaco to undergo 4-hour operation

The Palais Princier de Monaco has confirmed that Princess Charlene of Monaco is having surgery on Friday. In a statement, the palace said, “HSH Princess Charlene is scheduled to undergo a four-hour operation today, Friday, August 13, under general anesthesia.” RELATED: Princess Charlene of Monaco launches new...

Comments / 0

Community Policy