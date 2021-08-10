Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

UT to conduct vaccination outreach in 6 rural counties

Middletown Press
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee's nursing school has received a grant to conduct COVID-19 vaccination outreach in six rural counties in the state. The University of Tennessee Health Science Center’s College of Nursing said Monday it has received more than $76,000 to help improve vaccination rates in rural and underserved communities in Benton, Fentress, Hardin, Lawrence, McNairy and Wayne counties.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing School#Ap#Fentress Hardin#Ut#The College Of Nursing#Health Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Pinellas County, FLfloridahealth.gov

DOH-PINELLAS OUTREACH VACCINE CALENDAR, WEEK OF AUG. 9-14

As the number of positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise, vaccines remain the single most effective weapon against the virus. To make getting your COVID-19 vaccine more convenient, the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County (DOH-Pinellas) sends its outreach team to community locations several times a week. Some vaccine...
Garden City, MIgardencitymi.org

Wayne County Plans Door to Door Covid-19 Outreach Campaign

Wayne County Public Health has partnered with Mario Marrow & Associates to launch a door-to-door outreach campaign in an effort to address COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and reduce misinformation in the community. Specifically, Mario Marrow & Associates will be canvassing in communities throughout Wayne County. Canvassers will be going door-to-door to...
Howard County, MDhowardcountymd.gov

Public Health Advisory: Howard County COVID-19 Transmission Reaches Substantial Level

Columbia, MD – The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that the COVID-19 community transmission in Howard County has reached the “Substantial” level. Substantial community transmission is defined by the CDC as between 50 and 99 cases per 100,000 over a seven-day rolling average. Howard County is currently averaging 53.43 cases per 100,000 over the past seven days (8/3-8/9/21).
Howard County, MDhowardcountymd.gov

Howard County Leaders Promote Back to School Vaccine Incentives and COVID-19 Safety

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Today, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball was joined by local leaders and community members to promote vaccinations for students heading back to school buildings. To date, nearly 79% of Howard County residents 12-17 have received at least one vaccine dose and approximately 71% are fully vaccinated. The Health Department also unveiled public service announcements aimed at encouraging all eligible residents to get vaccinated. Photos from the event can be found here.
Dare County, NCFayetteville Observer

Inside North Carolina's 'little Dare County,' most vaccinated county in the rural South

Editor's note: This story uses data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC data had initially listed Martin County, N.C. as the rural Southern county with the highest vaccination rate (75.1%), but Martin County health officials said that is a computing error and the true figure is 39%. The CDC data for Dare County matches closely with local vaccination figures, which have been verified with health officials for this story. This data represents patients who are fully vaccinated.
Ladysmith, WIWEAU-TV 13

Group receives federal grant for rural COVID-19 outreach

LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) -Two of the counties with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the state are in western Wisconsin. A group serving those and four more counties is hoping to use a million dollar grant to reduce barriers to the vaccination and to understand vaccine hesitancy in rural areas.
Leominster, MASentinel & Enterprise

Leominster launching COVID-19 vaccine outreach grant program

LEOMINSTER — The city launched a vaccine outreach grant program this week that will provide funds to community- and health-related organizations that currently serve Leominster to assist them with continuing COVID-19 vaccine outreach efforts in the city. According to mayoral aide and Grant Administrator Wendy Wiiks, nearly 70% of the...
Public HealthMedscape News

Disparities in COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Between Urban and Rural Counties

Bhavini Patel Murthy, MD; Natalie Sterrett, MPH; Daniel Weller, PhD; Elizabeth Zell, MStat; Laura Reynolds, MPH; Robin L. Toblin, PhD; Neil Murthy, MD; Jennifer Kriss, PhD; Charles Rose, PhD; Betsy Cadwell, MS; Alice Wang, PhD; Matthew D. Ritchey, DPT; Lynn Gibbs-Scharf, MPH; Judith R. Qualters, PhD; Lauren Shaw, MS; Kathryn A. Brookmeyer, PhD; Heather Clayton, PhD; Paul Eke, PhD; Laura Adams, DVM; Julie Zajac, MPH; Anita Patel, PharmD; Kimberley Fox, MD; Charnetta Williams, MD; Shannon Stokley, DrPH; Stephen Flores, PhD; Kamil E. Barbour, PhD; LaTreace Q. Harris, MPH.
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Schools Push To Vaccinate Eligible Children As Coronavirus Cases Rise; New School Mask Mandate Starts In Baltimore County Schools

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The number of children with COVID-19 is rising nationwide with almost 93,824 new pediatric cases reported last week. That is up 143 percent compared to two weeks ago and at the highest level since February. Howard County’s superintendent says teachers have been “very willing” to get vaccinated; “We have made vaccines a top priority for educators” 98-99% staff fully vaccinated according to initial survey. @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 10, 2021 “We’re really concerned with the Delta variant taking control that we’re going to see a substantial increase over the next few weeks with school reopenings being the major...
HealthArkansas Online

OPINION | JOHN BRUMMETT: Vaccine outreach for poor

Sometimes one must beware of one's own instincts. Mine surprised me when Gov. Asa Hutchinson related at his Tuesday briefing an Arkansas vaccination factor I'm ashamed not to have thought about. The state, by the way, ought to be ashamed for just now bringing it up at the gubernatorial-briefing level.
Etowah County, ALGadsden Times

Etowah County Rural Transportation to provide free rides for vaccinations

Rural Etowah County residents can get a free ride to get COVID-19 vaccinations by contacting Etowah County Rural Transportation. ECRT Director Lora Weaver said the ride service will give free rides to county residents to and from vaccination sites, Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment, she said, people can call 256-547-1014 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...

Comments / 0

Community Policy