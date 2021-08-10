UT to conduct vaccination outreach in 6 rural counties
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee's nursing school has received a grant to conduct COVID-19 vaccination outreach in six rural counties in the state. The University of Tennessee Health Science Center’s College of Nursing said Monday it has received more than $76,000 to help improve vaccination rates in rural and underserved communities in Benton, Fentress, Hardin, Lawrence, McNairy and Wayne counties.www.middletownpress.com
Comments / 0