Market Indexes: 2 out of 4 indexes gained this past week, the DOW and the S&P, with the NASDAQ ~flat, and the Russell small Caps retreating -1%. “The Dow Industrial and S&P 500 edged up to closing records on Friday and notched a second straight week of gains, buoyed by a climb in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) shares, but a sharp drop in consumer sentiment kept gains in check. A report from the University of Michigan dented optimism after it showed the university’s preliminary consumer sentiment index fell to 70.2, its lowest level in a decade, suggesting that the Delta variant of the coronavirus was impacting consumers.” (Reuters)