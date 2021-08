Fresh off his heroics at the Tokyo Olympics, Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be in action at the Paris leg of the Diamond League on August 28. Neeraj Chopra made history at Tokyo 2020 by clinching gold in javelin throw and becoming the first Indian track and field athlete to win an Olympic medal. He is also only the second Indian, after shooter Abhinav Bindra, to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics.