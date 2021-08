The best thing about online shopping might just be reviews. Not only are they super helpful when you’re trying to figure out what to buy, but sometimes they have the added bonus of being downright hilarious. But hilarity aside, the real thing to know about Amazon reviews is that they’re full of great information, and the best products can easily accumulate thousands of five-star reviews — proof that they work and reviewers confirm as much. Whether you're shopping for yourself or a gift, these products are super popular on Amazon because they work so well.