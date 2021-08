The second most searched term on YouTube (after pewdiepie) is ASMR. Over the past ten years, this video style has skyrocketed in popularity, with hundreds of creators making content to induce the coveted “tingles.” It’s a wonderful way for those who experience this response to relax, calm down, switch off, and even sleep better. The effect can be triggered by all sorts of sounds and visual stimuli, including whispering, tapping, or chewing. If you’re new to the world of ASMR, it can take a little while to discover what you like. However, the ASMR videos from these channels are some of the most popular and tingle inspiring ones that are sure to help you chill out from a stressful day.