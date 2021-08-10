Elections to test Zambia’s standing as a stable democracy

Zambia is scheduled to hold general elections on 12 August 2021. The election will be held in the context of democratic backsliding and autocratisation, which has been characterized by shrinking political space and an escalation of human rights violations. In addition, the election is taking place in the midst of a global COVID-19 pandemic, whose impact on Zambia has been exacerbated by an ailing economy further burdened by a sovereign debt crisis, all of which have contributed to wide public discontent against government. This report has researched increased tensions between the government and citizens, particularly those protesting the situation, and documented the government’s response which has been to crack down on the fundamental freedoms traditionally used by citizens in a democracy, to engage in matters of public interest. The major violations covered in this report are: