3 Stocks that Sunil Singhania Increased Stake in June Quarter

The stock price of RxSight Inc (NASDAQ: RXST) increased 11.45%. This is why it happened. The stock price of RxSight Inc (NASDAQ: RXST) – an ophthalmic medical device company – increased 11.45%. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing the appointment of 3 new members to its Board of Directors effective as of the closing of the company’s initial public offering on August 3, 2021. The 3 appointments, including Robert (Bob) Palmisano, Robert Warner and Julie Andrews, joined directors J. Andy Corley, William J. Link, Ph.D., Juliet Tammenoms Bakker and Ron M. Kurtz, M.D. And concurrent with the new appointments, the company announced the resignations of 4 long-serving board members Bruce Robertson, Ph.D., Daniel Schwartz, M.D., Christopher Cox, and Rick Wolfen.