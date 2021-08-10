Why The Beyonder Deservers a Solo Movie or TV Series

The Beyonder is, essentially, power that is poured into a sentient form. This is a character that has to lower himself in terms of power to have equals since The One Above All in the Marvel universe is the only one who can top the Beyonder. But the trick about this character is that while has all this power, he doesn’t necessarily have the wisdom to know when and how to use it. This is made evident in the comics when he acts on simple desires and doesn’t really show the kind of sense that it takes to simply leave things as they are or not cause trouble in the first place. There’s a lot to the Beyonder that a lot of people might not be able to fully grasp if were to be given a movie or a solo series, but it’s easy to think that the MCU would dampen his power down a bit should they decide to use this character. A better idea would be to show this character as someone that knew what he could do and yet had acquired the wisdom to know when to act and when not to, but it’s also fair to think that many fans would say that this simply isn’t the Beyonder’s persona.