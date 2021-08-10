Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Why The Beyonder Deservers a Solo Movie or TV Series

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Beyonder is, essentially, power that is poured into a sentient form. This is a character that has to lower himself in terms of power to have equals since The One Above All in the Marvel universe is the only one who can top the Beyonder. But the trick about this character is that while has all this power, he doesn’t necessarily have the wisdom to know when and how to use it. This is made evident in the comics when he acts on simple desires and doesn’t really show the kind of sense that it takes to simply leave things as they are or not cause trouble in the first place. There’s a lot to the Beyonder that a lot of people might not be able to fully grasp if were to be given a movie or a solo series, but it’s easy to think that the MCU would dampen his power down a bit should they decide to use this character. A better idea would be to show this character as someone that knew what he could do and yet had acquired the wisdom to know when to act and when not to, but it’s also fair to think that many fans would say that this simply isn’t the Beyonder’s persona.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Galactus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
InsideHook

The Best Movies, TV, Books and Music for August

Welcome to Culture Hound, InsideHook’s deep dive into the month’s most important cultural happenings, pop and otherwise. Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo are behind this comedy that follows four indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma as they “steal, rob, and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious, and faraway land of California.” (8/9, FX on Hulu)
TV & Videoscodelist.biz

New Marvel series and fantastic movies

Disney+ rolls up its sleeves in August, presenting subscribers not only with a new Marvel series, but also with a whole bunch of pretty good movies. We have selected a few highlights for you. What if… ?. And the next Marvel series is here! After the end of Loki, it’s...
Video GamesComicBook

No More Heroes Creator on the Possibility of a TV or Movie Adaptation

Could a television series or movie be in the cards for the No More Heroes video game franchise? According to a recent interview about the release of No More Heroes III on the Nintendo Switch on August 27th with No More Heroes creator Goichi "Suda51" Suda, it's something that's been discussed and proposed multiple different times with one attempt getting so far as to cast the main character, but nothing's ever made it into production. That said, proposals for some kind of adaptation apparently come in all the time and he's still interested in the idea and would love to see a movie or TV series debut on a streaming service like Netflix.
MoviesTVOvermind

Why Booster Gold Should Get His Own Solo Movie

If you ask someone to name a dozen popular DC superheroes, they might not mention Booster Gold. The name itself even sounds funny, but that’s because it was meant to be. Think about how other DC heroes like Plastic Man or Shazam have comical names and funny-looking costumes, but what they bring to DC. In other words, you shouldn’t judge certain characters based on how they look. And if you’ve seen Shazam’s movie, you know how a character like that can have his own solo movie and work. First and foremost, when it comes to DC, they thrive off the corny and silly. Sure, you can argue that kind of thing mostly worked in the ’80s, but with the right writers, it can work now. Again, I believe the Shazam movie is a fine example. DC can certainly do that again with an unexpected Booster Gold solo movie.
ComicsComicBook

Digimon Announces New TV Series and Digimon 02 Movie

The first of August is here, and that means the Digimon fandom is living its best life. In honor of the community's web-wide holiday, the team at Digimon set up an event to tease netizens about the franchise's next projects. As it turns out, a new TV anime and feature film are in the works!
TravelPosted by
Cars 108

10 Disney Movies That Deserve Their Own Rides

With the theatrical premiere of Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, fans are already predicting which attractions from the Disney parks will be adapted into movies next. At the same time, we’re excited for the myriad of new movie-inspired rides coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World. And while Disney has already teased some new developments for attractions based on Tangled, Frozen, and The Princess and the Frog, there’s still quite a few movies that aren’t represented by a ride in any of the parks.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Lex Luthor Solo Movie Rumored To Be In The Works

One of the more worrying things about Joker earning over a billion dollars at the box office, winning widespread acclaim and becoming an awards season darling is that it could lead to a slew of unnecessary origin stories for characters who don’t really need them, because history has shown ten times over than Hollywood loves nothing more than jumping on a bandwagon and trying to replicate the formula for success down to a tee.
Video GamesGamespot

Free Guy Review: The Video Game Movie We Deserve

It's already been a pretty good year for video game movies, thanks to the release of Mortal Kombat back in April, which brought the iconic franchise to bloody life--hopefully, kicking off a new series of films. Free Guy is a different kind of video game movie, though. While clearly influenced by open-world games like Grand Theft Auto V, and the world of gaming itself, this isn't an adaptation of a popular title.
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Only One Of Stephen King's Top Five Stephen King Stories Hasn't Been Turned Into Live-Action TV Series Or Movie

Across his accolades-filled career, Stephen King has written more novels, short stories and non-fiction works than most authors could even dream of, and a sizeable majority of those creations have been expanded and adapted into full-length TV shows and movies. But there are indeed the rare tales that somehow haven't yet been expanded and brought to life (or death) in live-action, and one of those exceptions happens to be in King's shortlist of favorite stories from within his own bibliography.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Sci-Fi B-Movie Gems That Deserve More Love

Marvelous Videos with a selection of sci-fi b-movie gems…. There’s not much we can say here that hasn’t already been said. Sci-fi has lent itself well to the underground B-movie scene due to the fact that almost any zany premise can technically be classified as scientific fiction of some sort. Whether it’s mad scientists, experiments gone wrong, alien beings arriving on Earth, or a creature running amok, you can expect some B-movie to have taken it up and delivered for better and for worse.
TV SeriesObserver

Why HBO & HBO Max Need to Start Developing These Hypothetical DC TV Series

Welcome to the latest edition of Dream Screens, where we attempt to pitch the next small screen sensation by unearthing a high-upside intellectual property ripe for adaptation and pair it with a fitting creative talent and digital home to maximize its potential. With James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad dominating Film Twitter conversation this past weekend, we thought it only fitting to stick with DC Comics in today’s thought experiment. As a bonus, you’ll be getting not one, but TWO hypothetical television projects that should be made.
TV Seriesthedigitalfix.com

The best TV series on Netflix

What’s the best TV show to watch on Netflix? We’ve all been there, scrolling through all the TV series on Netflix, wondering what to check out. Maybe a Star Trek rewatch? Or perhaps something lighter, like a makeover reality show? The choice paralysis on streaming services is real, and sometimes it eats into that precious watching time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy