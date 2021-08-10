For some reason Chelsea still looking at VfB Stuttgart striker Saša Kalajdžić, too — report

The return of the prodigal son draws ever nearer, but even with Romelu Lukaku’s imminent arrival, Chelsea could be a bit short on traditional No. 9s on the roster. Armando Broja is edging closer to a loan move to Southampton (UPDATE: done deal), which is evidently not dependent on the Saints also signing Adam Armstrong from Blackburn Rovers. Meanwhile, Tammy Abraham has an offer to join José Mourinho’s AS Roma, and with Atalanta and Southampton dropping out, he may well end up in Giallorossi colors — with Tammy seemingly open to working under ‘The Special One’. (And of course, Chelsea would also prefer a deal where he doesn’t end up in the Premier League.)