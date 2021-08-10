Cancel
World

Brickbat: Just Come On In

By Charles Oliver
 5 days ago
Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority said COVID-19 enforcement officers do not need a warrant to enter residences to make sure the occupants are obeying all rules related to the pandemic. The announcement came after actor Nick Mikhail posted a video online of officers entering his home without a warrant. Under the city-state's current COVID-19 rules, no more than two people from different households can gather at a time and households are limited to two distinct visitors per day.

