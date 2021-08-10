Brickbat: Just Come On In

Body camera video shows two Colorado Springs, Colorado, police officers using their Tasers on Carl Andersen Jr. in April 2019 as he stood in his daughter's hospital room and refused to give them his phone. Police were there because Andersen's daughter was accidentally struck by his fiancée's vehicle as she pulled out of their driveway, and cops were trying to take his phone as part of an investigation into how the girl was injured. Andersen's lawyer says the man was not under arrest and the cops did not show him a warrant for his phone. Neither he nor his fiancée were charged for the daughter's injury. Andersen is now suing the city and the cops.