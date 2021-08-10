Elton John Sings BTS' 'Permission to Dance,' Thanks ARMY: Watch

Gabriels have just five songs to their name, but one of them verges on the sublime. “Professional,” which came out toward the end of 2020, embraces the off-kilter swoon of jazz vocalists like Billie Holiday or Andy Bey, as singer Jacob Lusk sends his voice gently dive-bombing to the floor and then yanks it back up like a yo-yo, ducking and weaving around a glum string section. The strings fall away, leaving Lusk alone for a late-night, empty-bar, alone-at-the-piano interlude, and then the fireworks begin: A lazy beat enters, spurring the singer to unleash a series of wounded pleas. The high notes are gorgeously multi-tracked and easy to decipher — “You were s’posed to/You were s’posed to love me” — but there’s also a quavering harmony on the low-end, like the soft whimper of man who was just dunked in an ice-cold bath. This portion of the song is less than 60 seconds long, and it’s mesmerizing.