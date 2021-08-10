Cancel
Elton John Sings BTS' 'Permission to Dance,' Thanks ARMY: Watch

By Billboard Staff
Billboard
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElton John, the original Rocket Man, can still achieve lift-off with the right fuel. BTS power works fine. Elton is namechecked in BTS latest Billboard Hot 100 single “Permission to Dance,” co-written with Ed Sheeran. The love spread late last week, when BTS bandmember RM shared a snippet of himself...

MusicBillboard

5 Times Dua Lipa Proved She's a Blink

Dua Lipa and BLACKPINK went from fans to friends even before their 2018 "Kiss and Make Up" collaboration. The English singer and South Korean girl group have never needed to actually kiss and make up after a fight, because both acts have shown nothing but love to one another over the internet and onstage. After Lisa and Jennie attended Dua's concert in Seoul in May 2018, where they met her for the first time and snapped a photo together backstage, the Dua Lipa x BLACKPINK alliance has only grown stronger.
MusicBillboard

Chris Stapleton Covers Metallica's 'Nothing Else Matters': Listen

Chris Stapleton is the latest artist to put his own spin on Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters" after he shared his cover of the heavy metal band's hit on Thursday (Aug. 12). "Nothing Else Matters" is from the band's self-titled 1991 album (better known as "The Black Album"), and the song peaked at No. 11 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. The accompanying music video recently reached 1 billion views on YouTube.
CelebritiesNME

Dua Lipa and Elton John preview slick new collaboration, ‘Cold Heart’

Dua Lipa has teamed up with Elton John for a collaborative new track, ‘Cold Heart’ – check out a preview below. John featured on Lipa’s ‘Studio 2054’ livestream last November, with the pair having participated in a joint Instagram session the previous month. Earlier this year, the ‘Future Nostalgia’ star headlined the legendary musician’s AIDS Foundation Oscars pre-party.
CelebritiesBillboard

Lizzo Releases 'Rumors' With Cardi B: Watch the Steamy Music Video

It's true! On Friday (Aug. 13) at midnight, Lizzo released her all-new single "Rumors" featuring Cardi B. The song marks the duo's first-ever collaboration. On Thursday, ahead of the release, the two Grammy winners posted a promotional clip with a sneak peek from the music video. In it, Lizzo is heard singing, "All the rumors are true, yeah."
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Weezer Cover Metallica’s “Enter Sandman”: Listen

Metallica have shared more covers from the upcoming The Metallica Blacklist, including Weezer’s take on “Enter Sandman.” The group also shared a cover of “Through the Never” by Nigerian singer Tomi Owó. Check out videos for both songs below. The Metallica Blacklist, a 53-track covers album that benefits various charities,...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Elton John & Dua Lipa release ‘Cold Heart’ remix

The pair release their first collaboration together. Elton John and Dua Lipa have unveiled their new collaboration “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix).” The track sees two of the world’s most celebrated artists come together on record for the first time. The seed of the collaboration was planted after Lipa invited John for an Instagram live discussing his experiences with Studio 54 ahead of her remix album Club Future Nostalgia. A shared respect and subsequent friendship blossomed which saw John appear as a guest on Lipa’s record-breaking Studio 2054 livestream. Lipa subsequently performed at The Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, which raised over $3 million for the Foundation. Driven by the restrictions of lockdown and a renewed passion for collaboration, John reached out to Lipa to work on new music together remotely.
Musicnickiswift.com

What We Know About Dua Lipa's New Single With Elton John

In such a short space of time, Dua Lipa has managed to morph into one of the biggest and most famous pop singers of today. Along with working with a number of modern-day stars — Miguel, BLACKPINK, and Seal Paul — she has also teamed up with some of music's most iconic legends.
MusicPosted by
UPI News

Metallica to launch 'The Metallica Podcast' on Aug. 20

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Metallica will launch its own podcast next week. The heavy metal band said Friday that The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1 -- The Black Album will premiere Aug. 20. The eight-episode podcast will explore the making of Metallica's self-titled fifth studio album, known as The Black Album....
MusicYour EDM

Lady Gaga & Elton John To Release “Hardcore Drum and Bass” Track

Lady Gaga released her sixth studio album, Chromatica, in May last year, bringing in a large assortment of dance music artists to produce or write on the tracks. And though Elton John isn’t a dance music artist by any means, the two seem to want to continue in that spirit with a rework of “Sine From Above,” their collaboration from the album.
Theater & Dancekpopstarz.com

Is BTS Collaborating with Another International Star? Speculation Sets ARMYs Into Frenzy

The ARMYs spammed Elton John's Twitter while trying to boost BTS RM's tweet where he tagged the international singer. Now that BTS is going worldwide, they are getting even more opportunities to collaborate with a lot of remarkable artists, and the collaborations have always been hits. However, there isn't any update yet about the BTS and Coldplay Collaboration. Aside from that, last August 5, Jennifer Lopez spoiled a work in progress by writing the caption on her posts "JLO x BTS."
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Gabriels Blew Away Elton John. Now They Want the Rest of the World

Gabriels have just five songs to their name, but one of them verges on the sublime. “Professional,” which came out toward the end of 2020, embraces the off-kilter swoon of jazz vocalists like Billie Holiday or Andy Bey, as singer Jacob Lusk sends his voice gently dive-bombing to the floor and then yanks it back up like a yo-yo, ducking and weaving around a glum string section. The strings fall away, leaving Lusk alone for a late-night, empty-bar, alone-at-the-piano interlude, and then the fireworks begin: A lazy beat enters, spurring the singer to unleash a series of wounded pleas. The high notes are gorgeously multi-tracked and easy to decipher — “You were s’posed to/You were s’posed to love me” — but there’s also a quavering harmony on the low-end, like the soft whimper of man who was just dunked in an ice-cold bath. This portion of the song is less than 60 seconds long, and it’s mesmerizing.
Musicfranklinfreepress.net

Tickets on sale now for Roxy's Elton John tribute show

When Jerred Price takes the stage Saturday, September 25 at the Roxy Theatre, it won't be Elton John, but it will 'almost' be. Price, one of Memphis' hottest live acts, and his band, the Rocketmen, will rock the Roxy with their tribute to the 'Rocket Man' himself—Elton John. Price, a/k/a...
Musicallkpop.com

Fans are loving this clip of BTS's V singing "Lovesick Girls" by BLACKPINK

In a short clip from BTS's DVD Memories of 2020, V has been found to be singing "We are the lovesick girls," lyrics from BLACKPINK's hit song "Lovesick Girls." Some fans have doubts if it was Taehyung singing but many think it is. Fans soon took to Twitter to express their feelings regarding the cute singing of V.

