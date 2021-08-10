Cancel
Fall River, MA

Five Fall River Diocese priests to retire this month

Taunton Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFALL RIVER — Five priests will retire from parish ministry in the Fall River Diocese this month after offering decades of service in the Fall River Diocese. To retire are Reverend Paul A. Caron, who is pastor of St. Pius X Parish, South Yarmouth; Reverend Jay T. Maddock, V.F., pastor of Holy Name Parish, Fall River; Reverend Hugh J. McCullough, pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Wellfleet, and St. Peter the Apostle Parish, Provincetown; Reverend Michael R. Nagle, pastor of Good Shepherd Parish, Martha’s Vineyard; and Reverend John J. Oliveira, pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, New Bedford.

www.tauntongazette.com

