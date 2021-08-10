Cancel
Charities

Boys & Girls Club -Join Us For A Night Out

By Thomas J Eller
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelp support a brand new local business and raise money to support the program at the Boys & Girls Club of Vista. On Tuesday, August 10th show the flyer image above at Best Pizza & Brew Vista and the Club will receive 50% of the proceeds for your dine in or take out purchase.

