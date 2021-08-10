Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Football transfer rumours: Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid?

By Tom Davies
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ny0o_0bN1zDHH00
Troyes v Paris Saint-Germain - Ligue 1 Uber Eats<br>TROYES, FRANCE - AUGUST 07: Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain runs with the ball during the Ligue 1 football match between Troyes and Paris at Stade de l’Aube on August 07, 2021 in Troyes, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images) Photograph: Aurélien Meunier/Getty Images

Few things tickle the nation’s funny bones like those hi-la-rious social media quips from unlikely small clubs about their supposed interest in megastars. “We’d like to play down any rumours linking Dynamo Catford with Lionel Messi ” – that kind of thing. And whaddya know, it looks like some wags at Manchester United have got in on the act, with the Daily Star reporting that “while the move to Paris still seems likely”, United are rumoured to be considering a late bid to lure the Argentina forward away from Paris Saint-Germain and to Old Trafford.

The Qatar-backed project are of course licking their lips at the idea of Messi linking up with Neymar and Kylian Mbappé but, what’s this? Real Madrid fancy swooping for Mbappé and could even do so this summer, according to their midfielder Toni Kroos. The France forward is entering the final year of his contract and Kroos reportedly “wouldn’t be surprised” if he pitched up at the Bernabéu this summer, despite Real – like Barcelona – being totally hobbled by financial restraints that are absolutely nothing to do with them and everything to do with the rest of football for merely existing.

Related: ‘It’s not about making money’: the former footballers working as agents

A more plausible Manchester United-related slice of tittle-tattle might be the departure of Anthony Martial to Internazionale for £50m as the Italian champions seek to fill the impending Romelu Lukaku-shaped hole in their attack. Inter reportedly want to try out the French forward on a one-year loan deal before any permanent deal but the Sun says United are keen on a full and immediate sale.

Another possible outgoing could be Jesse Lingard . Fresh from helping West Ham into Europe when on loan there last season, the winger might tickle Leicester ’s fancy should James Maddison leave. Brendan Rodgers is also thought to be eyeing up Ozan Kabak . The Schalke defender and Turkey international gained some mixed Premier League experience last season as a Liverpool loanee, but is apparently up for some more at the King Power. West Ham’s Issa Diop is also on Leicester’s radar.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri , having done his usual thing of stepping out of the shadows to remind the world of his existence at an international tournament, is of interest to Lyon . L’Equipe reports the French club have made a bid for the Switzerland playmaker that, although only thought to be around €5m-€7m, would also cost Lyon a fair old wedge in wages. And talking of people who looked good on the telly over the summer, coming in at Anfield could be the teenage Rennes and Belgium winger Jérémy Doku .

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

José Mourinho could be poised to add another loan spell to Tammy Abraham ’s CV, and this one could turn permanent, with the Mail reporting that Roma have made a £34m offer. Chelsea are keen on an outright sale and Roma face competition for the 23-year-old forward from Arsenal and Atalanta.

And finally Brentford are interested in the Blackburn midfielder Joe Rothwell, who could be available on the cheap as his contract at Ewood Park heads into its final year. A bit of down-to-earth realism to round things off.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylian Mbappé
Person
Jérémy Doku
Person
Xherdan Shaqiri
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
José Mourinho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Barcelona#Liverpool#Troyes#Paris Saint Germain#Dynamo Catford#The Daily Star#Bernab U#Internazionale#Italian#Romelu#French#Sun#Schalke#L Equipe#Anfield#Mail#Roma#Arsenal#Atalanta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
F.C. Schalke 04
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Uber
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
SoccerThe Guardian

Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund start campaigns in style

Karim Benzema picked up where he left off last season by scoring twice to fire Real Madrid to a 4-1 win away to Alavés in their opening game of the La Liga campaign. Real had an uninspiring first half in Carlo Ancelotti’s first league game since taking charge of the club for a second time but Benzema settled their nerves by blasting the ball into the net in the 48th minute after being teed up by Eden Hazard.
PhotographyThe Guardian

Micro marvels: Levon Biss captures seeds close up – in pictures

“As a boy, my main interest in nature was finding the tallest tree to climb,” says the British photographer Levon Biss. However, after travelling the world, his curiosity shifted to nature’s most minuscule structures. For his photo series The Hidden Beauty of Seeds and Fruits, Biss immersed himself in the...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

First Messi, now Ronaldo? PSG are 'plotting an audacious move to bring the world's best two players together to play alongside Neymar in a dream attacking line-up... but only IF Kylian Mbappe departs for Real Madrid'

The thought of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is a dream for many and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering making that come true. PSG completed the signing of Messi this week following his shock exit from Barcelona. It means the Argentine superstar will form a deadly trio with Neymar and...
MLSblackchronicle.com

Cristiano Ronaldo’s PSG dreams scuppered by Lionel Messi

The summer transfer window is into its final month for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market before the new season begins. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here. TOP STORY: Where to now...
MLSgoal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real set asking price for Milan-linked Isco

Real set asking price for Milan-linked Isco (Calcio Mercato) Laporte pushing to leave Manchester City (90min) USMNT's Lletget earning interest from Mexico and Middle East. Sebastian Lletget is earning interest from teams in Liga MX and the Middle East, reports SBI Soccer. The midfielder recently won the Gold Cup with...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

3 alternatives Real Madrid can sign instead of Kylian Mbappe in August

Paris Saint-Germain are hellbent on holding onto Kylian Mbappe for at least one more year, which means Real Madrid may not be able to sign him this summer. Although the Whites are keen on signing the player by matching PSG’s asking price of 150 million euros, the Ligue 1 oligarchs are unwilling to discuss a deal amid widespread optimism of holding onto the World Cup-winning superstar. This continues to happen despite Mbappe making it clear to the club and Mauricio Pochettino that he will not renew his stay at the Parc des Princes.
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mirror

Barcelona's Lionel Messi nightmare could lead to Real Madrid's dream transfer

Many Barcelona fans will have entered a state of numbness and shock on Thursday evening as their club have confirmed the departure of Lionel Messi. There are said to be seven emotional stages of grief with ‘shock and denial’ the initial reaction -supporters of the Blaugrana will be struggling to digest the news that their superstar, their talisman, their icon, is leaving the Camp Nou.
Worldgoal.com

Real Madrid's Kubo closing in on loan transfer to Mallorca

The Samurai Blue star is set to return to the Palma-based outfit once more after impressing in an initial stint two seasons ago. Real Madrid and Japan winger Takefusa Kubo is closing in on a second loan move to Mallorca after the Balearic outfit beat out rivals Real Sociedad for his services, Goal can confirm.

Comments / 0

Community Policy