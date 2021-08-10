Football transfer rumours: Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid?

Troyes v Paris Saint-Germain - Ligue 1 Uber Eats<br>TROYES, FRANCE - AUGUST 07: Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain runs with the ball during the Ligue 1 football match between Troyes and Paris at Stade de l’Aube on August 07, 2021 in Troyes, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images) Photograph: Aurélien Meunier/Getty Images

Few things tickle the nation’s funny bones like those hi-la-rious social media quips from unlikely small clubs about their supposed interest in megastars. “We’d like to play down any rumours linking Dynamo Catford with Lionel Messi ” – that kind of thing. And whaddya know, it looks like some wags at Manchester United have got in on the act, with the Daily Star reporting that “while the move to Paris still seems likely”, United are rumoured to be considering a late bid to lure the Argentina forward away from Paris Saint-Germain and to Old Trafford.

The Qatar-backed project are of course licking their lips at the idea of Messi linking up with Neymar and Kylian Mbappé but, what’s this? Real Madrid fancy swooping for Mbappé and could even do so this summer, according to their midfielder Toni Kroos. The France forward is entering the final year of his contract and Kroos reportedly “wouldn’t be surprised” if he pitched up at the Bernabéu this summer, despite Real – like Barcelona – being totally hobbled by financial restraints that are absolutely nothing to do with them and everything to do with the rest of football for merely existing.

A more plausible Manchester United-related slice of tittle-tattle might be the departure of Anthony Martial to Internazionale for £50m as the Italian champions seek to fill the impending Romelu Lukaku-shaped hole in their attack. Inter reportedly want to try out the French forward on a one-year loan deal before any permanent deal but the Sun says United are keen on a full and immediate sale.

Another possible outgoing could be Jesse Lingard . Fresh from helping West Ham into Europe when on loan there last season, the winger might tickle Leicester ’s fancy should James Maddison leave. Brendan Rodgers is also thought to be eyeing up Ozan Kabak . The Schalke defender and Turkey international gained some mixed Premier League experience last season as a Liverpool loanee, but is apparently up for some more at the King Power. West Ham’s Issa Diop is also on Leicester’s radar.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri , having done his usual thing of stepping out of the shadows to remind the world of his existence at an international tournament, is of interest to Lyon . L’Equipe reports the French club have made a bid for the Switzerland playmaker that, although only thought to be around €5m-€7m, would also cost Lyon a fair old wedge in wages. And talking of people who looked good on the telly over the summer, coming in at Anfield could be the teenage Rennes and Belgium winger Jérémy Doku .

José Mourinho could be poised to add another loan spell to Tammy Abraham ’s CV, and this one could turn permanent, with the Mail reporting that Roma have made a £34m offer. Chelsea are keen on an outright sale and Roma face competition for the 23-year-old forward from Arsenal and Atalanta.

And finally Brentford are interested in the Blackburn midfielder Joe Rothwell, who could be available on the cheap as his contract at Ewood Park heads into its final year. A bit of down-to-earth realism to round things off.