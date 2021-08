While everyone knows the old adage “nothing in life is free,” we disagree and are presenting a very well-deserving audience with the opportunity to enroll in college for free. River Valley Community College (RVCC), in partnership with the Foundation for New Hampshire Community Colleges and the N.H. Charitable Foundation, is excited to welcome recent high school graduates with the “Gift to the Class of 2021.” This gift will enable 2021 New Hampshire high school graduates, who do not already have college plans elsewhere, to take a free three-credit class at RVCC or other New Hampshire community colleges this fall.