Environmentalist: Giant grass threatens local ecosystems
Reaching heights of 15 feet, the towering growth of Phragmites is easy to spot in roadside ditches, wetlands and shorelines. Patches of Phragmites can grow so densely that they create impenetrable barriers, restricting access to swimming, fishing, and hunting, as well as block shoreline views. Eventually, Phragmites becomes the only plant left where it invades, at the expense of native plants and animals dependent on these once diverse shoreline and wetland habitats.
