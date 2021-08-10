Cancel
Agriculture

Environmentalist: Giant grass threatens local ecosystems

By Zach Peklo
manisteenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReaching heights of 15 feet, the towering growth of Phragmites is easy to spot in roadside ditches, wetlands and shorelines. Patches of Phragmites can grow so densely that they create impenetrable barriers, restricting access to swimming, fishing, and hunting, as well as block shoreline views. Eventually, Phragmites becomes the only plant left where it invades, at the expense of native plants and animals dependent on these once diverse shoreline and wetland habitats.

