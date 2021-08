The U.S. all-electric car market quickly expands this year, although it still has a lot to do to catch up with Europe and China. According to the latest data from Experian (via Automotive News), the number of new BEV registrations has more than doubled during the first half of 2021 - from 98,351 in H1 2020 to 214,111 in H1 2021. That's an increase of almost 118% year-over-year, but let's remember that a year ago the situation was challenging due to lockdowns.