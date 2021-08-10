Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 03:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Lincoln County in central Kansas * Until 415 AM CDT. * At 313 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Barnard, or 10 miles north of Lincoln, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Barnard. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH