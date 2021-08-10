Red Flag Warning issued for Beartooth Ranger District Custer National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-10 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Beartooth Ranger District Custer National Forest; Crow Indian Reservation, Big Horn Canyon Rec Area; Custer County; Golden Valley County, Musselshell County; Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, Ashland Ranger District Custer Natl Forest; Northern Rosebud, Northern Treasure Counties; Sioux Ranger District Custer National Forest; Stillwater County; Yellowstone County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low humidities, unseasonably warm temperatures, and strong gusty winds will create erratic fire behavior. * AFFECTED AREA: In South Central MT Fire Zones...125...126...127...128...129. In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131...132. In Southeast MT and Northwest SD Fire Zone...133. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell. In Northwest SD...Harding. In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater Sweet Grass...Yellowstone. In Southeast MT...Carter...Custer...Fallon...Powder River Rosebud...Treasure. * WIND: Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs around 90 degrees. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: The expected weather will bring critical conditions to existing fires and possibly allow new lightning holdover fires to emerge.