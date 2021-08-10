Red Flag Warning issued for Sheridan County, Casper BLM by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-10 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Sheridan County, Casper BLM RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low humidities, strong gusty winds, and wind shift with a cold front will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In North Central WY Fire Zone...274. In South Central MT Fire Zones...125...126...127...128...129. In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131...132. In Southeast MT and Northwest SD Fire Zone...133. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell. In North Central WY...Sheridan. In Northwest SD...Harding. In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater Sweet Grass...Yellowstone. In Southeast MT...Carter...Custer...Fallon...Powder River Rosebud...Treasure. * WIND: Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Near 90 degrees. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: The expected weather will bring critical conditions to existing fires and possibly allow new lightning holdover fires to emerge.