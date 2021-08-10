Cancel
Covid-19: 80% of younger patients not vaccinated, says chief scientist

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 80% of Covid-19 patients aged under 60 in Northern Ireland hospitals have not been vaccinated, the chief scientific adviser has said. Prof Ian Young is encouraging the public to get a jab for Covid-19 as soon as possible. About 15% of adults in Northern Ireland are yet to receive...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 2

Health
World
Country
Northern Ireland
Public Health
Vaccines
Coronavirus
Department of Health
New York City, NY
Public Health
Public Health
Public Health
Comments / 2

