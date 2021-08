Company Earns Highest Score in the Strategy Category. Braze, the comprehensive customer engagement platform, announced that Forrester Research, Inc. has recognized the company as a Leader in a new report titled “The Forrester Wave: Cross-Channel Campaign Management (Independent Platforms), Q3 2021.” Braze received the highest score in the Strategy category. The company was also named a Leader in the “The Forrester Wave™: Mobile Engagement Automation, Q3 2020,” where it earned the highest scores in both the Current Offering and Strategy (tied) categories.