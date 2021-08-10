Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

HSR.health Releases New GeoHealth Analytic Dashboard To Target And Eliminate Healthcare Inequities

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Dashboard identifies the unique needs of the most vulnerable members of society. HSR.health, the leading provider of health-focused geospatial data analytics, is pleased to announce the release of the Health Equity Analytic Dashboard accessed within their GeoHealth Platform. The Dashboard reveals insights into the intersection of social, racial, and economic inequities, and enables public and private health decision makers to develop interventions for addressing and improving those conditions.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Dashboard#Healthcare Services#Health Disparities#Geohealth Platform#Latino#Indigenous#Sdoh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Lufkin, TXMySanAntonio

EvidenceCare Acquires Physician-focused Cost Transparency Platform Healthcare Value Analytics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. EvidenceCare, an evidence-based clinical decision support system (CDSS) company, today announced its acquisition of Healthcare Value Analytics (HVA), another Nashville-based healthcare technology company focused on cost transparency tools for physicians. With its growing suite of EHR-embedded products, EvidenceCare adds HVA’s technology solution to further...
HealthTimes Union

Patient Experience Journal Releases Volume 8, Issue 2 focused on addressing disparities and inequities in healthcare

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (PRWEB) August 05, 2021. The Beryl Institute announces the publication of Volume 8, Issue 2 of Patient Experience Journal (PXJ), an international, open access, peer-reviewed journal focused on research and proven practices related to understanding and improving the patient experience. Read in over 220 countries and territories, PXJ articles have been downloaded over 800,000 times and reflect the journal’s commitment to disseminating rigorous knowledge and expanding the global conversation on evidence and innovation in patient and human experience.
Healthhealthitanalytics.com

What Are the Benefits of Predictive Analytics in Healthcare?

With the assistance of predictive analytics, physicians have used the system to aid in the medical decision-making process and to evaluate big data efficiently. By integrating predictive analytics into the healthcare system, providers have seen benefits for both themselves and patients. Decision-Making Process. Predictive analytics has proven to be a...
Oakland, CASFGate

National Policy Required to Relieve Healthcare Inequities, but No Success So Far

OAKLAND, Calif. (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows people of color—including African-Americans, Asians, American Indians, Pacific Islanders, and Hispanic or Latino people—make up almost 40% of the United States population.(1) But several determinants of health, such as access to healthcare and systemic racism put these people at higher risk for poor healthcare outcomes, even fatal results. Dr. Maria Hernandez, founder and CEO of Impact4Health, says, “It’s time to move this conversation forward. The pandemic really highlighted just how difficult it can be for minority individuals to receive the same level of care as other patients; we need to work on setting up national policies that not only help underserved communities get better care, but that also improve the diversity of the healthcare workforce.”
Healthaithority.com

Perspectives in Healthcare Security Report: Cybersecurity Reality in Hospitals Not Aligned with Perception

US Hospital IT/IS and BioMed executives weigh in with their experiences in new report co-sponsored by CyberMDX. CyberMDX, a leading cyber security provider dedicated to protecting IoT and medical devices for health delivery worldwide, announced the release of the Perspectives in Healthcare Security Report. The report, done in collaboration with Philips, examines attitudes, concerns, and impacts on medical device security as well as cybersecurity across large and midsize healthcare delivery organizations. Insights include how they correlate and diverge.
Seattle, WAbeckershospitalreview.com

JPMorgan's healthcare venture eyes investments in telehealth, data analytics

With $250 million to invest, JPMorgan's new healthcare company Morgan Health is zeroing in on areas including data analytics and virtual care as healthcare disruption initiatives, Politico reported Aug. 11. In a recent interview with the publication, Morgan Health CEO Dan Mendelson said the company, which launched in May as...
Healthaithority.com

Healthcare Triangle Releases Ready-To-Deploy Blockchain Network

Blockedge gives healthcare and life sciences organizations a plug-and-play solution that provides easy access to blockchain capabilities without the need for significant investment in infrastructure or staff. Healthcare Triangle, a leading provider of cloud data transformation solutions, is pleased to announce the release of Blockedge, a blockchain infrastructure and automation...
Health ServicesBioMed Central

Association between care coordination tasks with non-VA community care and VA PCP burnout: an analysis of a national, cross-sectional survey

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 809 (2021) Cite this article. The scope of care coordination in VA primary care increased with the launch of the Veterans Choice Act, which aimed to increase access through greater use of non-VA Community Care. These changes may have overburdened already busy providers with additional administrative tasks, contributing to provider burnout. Our objective was to understand the role of challenges with care coordination in burnout. We analyzed relationships between care coordination challenges with Community Care reported by VA primary care providers (PCPs) and VA PCP burnout.
Health Servicesmhealthintelligence.com

Telestroke Services Give Hospitals an Effective Model for Improving Clinical Outcomes

Healthcare providers have used telemedicine to treat stroke patients for more than three decades, beginning with the strategy of using an audio-visual platform to allow a neurologist to see a patient showing signs of a stroke. These platforms took the form of a hub-and-spoke telemedicine network, with specialists at a large health system or hospital occupying the hub and connecting to smaller, more remote hospitals and clinics, or spokes.
Healthhealio.com

Diabetes pillars of care must include health equity

Equity should be at the forefront of diabetes care, and health care professionals must close existing diabetes inequities, according to a speaker. Joshua J. Joseph, MD, MPH, FAHA, assistant professor of medicine in the division of endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, said it is crucial for health care professionals not only to focus the power of their organizations on improving equity, but also to address nonmedical social needs within the communities they serve.
Health ServicesFlorida Times-Union

Guest column: How COVID-19 Has Changed Healthcare Forever

Although epidemics and pandemics have had major impacts on our history, COVID-19 occurred at a unique time in our world. Just as the prior pandemics such as the Spanish Flu of 1918 caused great loss and disruption of life, the present pandemic has created major changes in healthcare delivery as an acute response to dealing with its effects. With all of the medical and social consequences of COVID-19, our entire delivery system has been disrupted, resulting in novel solutions in healthcare delivery in the USA. Some of these changes will be welcomed and everlasting ones while others may be unintended outcomes of the pandemic.
Technologyaithority.com

Mercury Healthcare Launches as the New Brand for Healthgrades Enterprise Software, Technology and Data Analytics Company, Formerly Known as Healthgrades

Mercury Healthcare, the new brand for the separate enterprise-wide software, technology and data platform for health systems formerly known as Healthgrades, has announced its new name, as well as the sale of Healthgrades.com to Red Ventures. “Today’s announcement will enable both businesses to fully realize the potential inherent in each...
Public Healthyale.edu

Yale School of Public Health Alumni Using Targeted Digital Messaging to Address Health Care Inequities

The COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be a perfect case study for supporting the need for targeted health communications. With people managing their health from home, health services moving temporarily online or remote, vaccine access and hesitancy issues and a flood of viral misinformation, providers and health systems have had to search for new ways to deliver timely and accurate information to the communities they serve.
Health ServicesPosted by
The Hill

Healthcare

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Are restaurant owners brave or stupid for turning away the unvaxxed?. BY Gene Marks, Opinion Contributor 08/11/21 11:30 AM EDT. Every American deserves clean drinking water and working sewer systems. BY Lyndon Haviland, opinion contributor...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Healthcare and Medical Analytics Market to Get a New Boost | IBM, Wipro, Oracle

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Healthcare and Medical Analytics Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Vitreoshealth, IBM, Scio Health Analytics, Mckesson, SAS Institute, Citiustech, Cerner, Verisk, Health Catalyst, Medai, Truven Health, Wipro, Oracle, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inovalon, Citius Tech, Verscend Technologies, Optum & Medeanalytics etc.
HealthMedCity News

StartUPDATES: New developments for healthcare startups

HealthMine COO Amy Lung has written a thought leadership article on “The 4 Best Practices for Medicaid Member Engagement.” In this article, Amy outlines how plans help guide members towards resources and initiatives that can help them get and stay healthy. To learn how to identify and reach more Medicaid...
Lawrence, KSLJWORLD

LMH develops new strategy to improve health equity

LMH Health recently announced a new health equity strategy, and LMH’s leaders hope it will provide clear ways for staff and providers to emphasize equity in their day-to-day work. According to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, health equity means that everyone has a fair and just opportunity to be as...
Round Rock, TXtamhsc.edu

Uncovering trends and gaps in Hispanic population health research

In demographic and health research, the Hispanic population is often treated as a homogeneous block despite notable differences in race, national origin, immigration status and other factors across the group. However, treating such a diverse group as a uniform block means that researchers may miss factors associated with health disparities and other issues. There is a large body of research on Hispanic people going back decades; however, little is known about the contributions and challenges of these studies and how patterns in data collection have changed over the years.
Public Healthinsurancebusinessmag.com

Employers taking a holistic approach to healthcare coverage post-pandemic

Incorporating comprehensive healthcare strategies to a company’s overall financial picture has become increasingly important over the last year. “As a result of the pandemic, employers are looking for a holistic approach to their cost containment,” Tara Krauss, head of accidental and health for QBE North America told Insurance Business. “The rising cost and complexity of providing affordable healthcare for employees is continuing to be a fundamental challenge for employers.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy