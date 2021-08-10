HSR.health Releases New GeoHealth Analytic Dashboard To Target And Eliminate Healthcare Inequities
Dashboard identifies the unique needs of the most vulnerable members of society. HSR.health, the leading provider of health-focused geospatial data analytics, is pleased to announce the release of the Health Equity Analytic Dashboard accessed within their GeoHealth Platform. The Dashboard reveals insights into the intersection of social, racial, and economic inequities, and enables public and private health decision makers to develop interventions for addressing and improving those conditions.aithority.com
