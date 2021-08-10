The Day to Day Futurism of Zachary Benson Friedberg #ArtTuesday
William Gibson famously said ‘The future is already here – it’s just not evenly distributed.” But that was then. This is now. And now is very much the future. It’s jut that the most atavistic elements of human behavior always mix with the most futuristic technologies. Artist Zachary Benson Friedberg feels that truth pretty deeply, which is why his most recent is artwork infused with futurism, but he called it Relatively Quotidian. Here’s more from JUXTAPOZ:blog.adafruit.com
