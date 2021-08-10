The Day to Day Futurism of Zachary Benson Friedberg #ArtTuesday

The Exploratorium will be hosting After Dark: Seeing the Unseen on Thursday, August 12th. How can tools and technologies help us “see” aspects of the environment, both natural and built, that are otherwise hidden to the human eye? And how are these new visions of landscapes—from cities to forests to oceans—supporting a new understanding of the world around us? Tonight at After Dark, learn more about cutting-edge technologies in use across science, industry, and the arts to help us better understand the world around us, protect our environment, and catch a glimpse of civilizations from the past. Then engage with projects taking a creative and sometimes speculative approach to mapping landscapes.