The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forced the NBA to halt the 2019-20 season for four months. Although the NBA was able to reconvene the season and 2020 NBA Playoffs, it caused them to alter the 2020-21 season schedule. The Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA Championship on Oct. 11 but did not have much time to celebrate as they were only afforded 71 days of rest before the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign.