Passerby Captures Heroic Rescue Efforts by Two Marines after Fiery Crash on I-5

Oceanside CA— Maria Romero was headed northbound on I-5 near the Santa Margarita River early Monday morning, August 9, 2021 at 4:10am. She witnessed a young lady suddenly pull over to the left of the fast lane and put on her emergency lights. “The driver quickly exited her car and ran towards a truck engulfed in flames. The amazing female Samaritan was dressed in a military uniform with her hair up in a tight clean bun. Also leaping into action was a young man who also ran over to help the man stuck in a burning truck”, wrote Maria Romero in an email to OsideNews.