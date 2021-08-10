Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oceanside, CA

Passerby Captures Heroic Rescue Efforts by Two Marines after Fiery Crash on I-5

osidenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOceanside CA— Maria Romero was headed northbound on I-5 near the Santa Margarita River early Monday morning, August 9, 2021 at 4:10am. She witnessed a young lady suddenly pull over to the left of the fast lane and put on her emergency lights. “The driver quickly exited her car and ran towards a truck engulfed in flames. The amazing female Samaritan was dressed in a military uniform with her hair up in a tight clean bun. Also leaping into action was a young man who also ran over to help the man stuck in a burning truck”, wrote Maria Romero in an email to OsideNews.

www.osidenews.com

Comments / 4

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Oceanside, CA
Oceanside, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Rescue, CA
Oceanside, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marines#I 5#Santa Margarita River#Military Uniform#Accident#Fiery Crash#Osidenews#Samaritans#Us Marines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Biden court win on eviction ban extension draws appeals from Realtors, landlords

Groups against President Biden’s new coronavirus eviction moratorium appealed one day after a federal judge ruled it could stand, according to reports. Two chapters of the National Association of Realtors and a group of landlords requested "immediate" action from the Washington, D.C. Court of Appeals on Saturday and may get a ruling by the end of next week, according to Politico.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
Combat SportsPosted by
CNN

Muhammad Ali's grandson marks professional boxing debut with a victory

(CNN) — The continuation of a legacy was how Nico Ali Walsh -- the grandson of Muhammad Ali -- described making his professional boxing debut in the sport on Saturday. Wearing a pair of his grandfather's white trunks, the 21-year-old Walsh won his his middleweight bout against Jordan Weeks with a first-round stoppage at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Catoosa, Oklahoma.

Comments / 4

Community Policy