Saturday service connecting the Camarillo, Oxnard and Ventura-East stations to the San Fernando Valley and Downtown Los Angeles. Los Angeles CA— Metrolink announced the expansion of Ventura County Line Saturday service, adding connections to and from three additional stations – Camarillo, Oxnard, and Ventura-East – to existing service between Moorpark and Los Angeles. The new, expanded service will begin on Aug. 14.