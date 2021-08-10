JPMorgan Upgrades WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) to Neutral

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GFL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.95.