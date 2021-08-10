Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

JPMorgan Upgrades WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) to Neutral

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

JPMorgan analyst Richard Shane upgraded WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ: WHF) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan#Whitehorse#Whf#Jpmorgan#Whitehorse Finance#Streetinsider Com Premium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. In week 32 Kvika banki hf. ("žKvika" or "žthe bank") purchased 10,000,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 241,212,500 ISK. See further details below:. DateTimeNo. of shares...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Powell Industries (POWL) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend; 3.6% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Powell Industries (NASDAQ: POWL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, or $1.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Hennessy Advisor (HNNA) Raises Quarterly Dividend 25% to $0.1375; 5.9% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hennessy Advisor (NASDAQ: HNNA) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1375 per share, or $0.55 annualized. This is a 25% increase from the prior dividend of $0.11. The dividend will...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Downgrades Cricut, Inc. (CRCT) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall downgraded Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Assumes Broadridge Financial (BR) at Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Puneet Jain assumes coverage on Broadridge Financial (NYSE: BR) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Mizuho Securities Upgrades Exelon (EXC) to Neutral

Mizuho Securities analyst Paul Fremont upgraded Exelon (NASDAQ: EXC) from Underperform to Neutral, PT $47.50 (from $40.00). The analyst comments "We are upgrading Exelon to Neutral from Underperform based on the improved earnings outlook for Exelon Generation. Exelon Generation continues to benefit from an increase in forward gas and electric prices and from improving prospects of federal subsidies for nuclear generation. We are increasing our estimates again as commodity forward prices continue to strengthen. Additionally, we are ascribing partial value in our price target for a proposal to substitute a $15 per MWh nuclear PTC for a $6.0 billion nuclear grant program in the $1.0 trillion federal infrastructure proposal introduced into the US Senate. We are updating our PT to $47.50 (previously $40.00) to account for higher ExGen estimates and current market multiple."
StocksStreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Jupiter Acquisition Corporation (JACQ) Opens at $9.80

Today's IPO for SPAC Jupiter Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: JACQ) (NASDAQ: JACQU) opened for trading at $9.80 after pricing 15,000,000 units ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Reflation Trade is Back On With Large Inflows to Financials and Materials - BofA

BofA's Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett says the reflation trade is back on as last week's flows show strong inflows ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Downgrades Aspen Technology (AZPN) to Underweight

JPMorgan analyst Jackson E. Ader downgraded Aspen Technology (NASDAQ: AZPN) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BusinessZacks.com

JPMorgan (JPM) Invests in Real-Time Payments, Unveils Service

JPM - Free Report) has launched a real-time payments option called “request for pay.” The news was first reported by Reuters. Request for pay will allow corporate clients to send payment requests to JPMorgan’s millions of retail customers, who use its app or website. Per the bank’s global head of real-time payments, Cyrus Bhathawalla, the offering will help in speeding up the payment process. It will reduce costs as well as the time it takes for corporate clients to receive their payments.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UBS Downgrades Carrier Global (CARR) to Neutral

UBS analyst Markus Mittermaier downgraded Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $60.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Credit Suisse Downgrades KE Holdings (BEKE) to Neutral

Credit Suisse analyst Ashley Xu downgraded KE Holdings (NYSE: BEKE) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Ladenburg Thalmann Downgrades HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) to Neutral

Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Jon Hickman downgraded HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Piper Sandler Downgrades Metromile Inc. (MILE) to Neutral

Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Tamnani downgraded Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ: MILE) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) to Underweight

JPMorgan analyst Robbie Marcus downgraded SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) to Underweight

JPMorgan analyst Philip Cusick downgraded Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE: TDS) from Neutral to Underweight with a price target of $23.00 (from $27.00). The analyst comments "We downgrade TDS to Underweight from Neutral and establish a Dec. 2022 price target of $23 (prior 2021 PT of $27). We use a discounted cash flow analysis to arrive at our price target and assume a 7.0% WACC and 2% perpetual growth rate. TDS trades at 5.3x our 2021 EBITDA estimate compared with other integrated carriers at 7.0x; the company now pays a 3.2% dividend yield compared with ~4-5% for peers. We believe most of the potential upside in TDS shares likely would come from its wireless business."
Environmentmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) to Buy

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GFL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

Comments / 0

Community Policy