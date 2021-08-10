Cancel
Stocks

Markets remain cautious amid Delta fears

FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsian shares kicked off Tuesday on a mixed note as persistent concerns over the spread of the Delta variant hampered risk sentiment. Commodity markets stabilised after Monday’s brutal selloff, while the dollar held overnight gains, appreciating against most G10 currencies. European markets are expected to open slightly lower with the lack of appetite for risk finding its way to Wall Street this afternoon according to US futures.

Stocks
Federal Reserve
Economy
Markets
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Stocks set for cautious open on China, delta risks

(Aug 16): Asian stocks are set for a steady start Monday as investors await key Chinese data to gauge how the delta virus strain is impacting the recovery from the pandemic. Futures fell in Japan and Australia but inched higher in Hong Kong, while U.S. contracts dipped. U.S. stocks eked out another record Friday but a drop in consumer sentiment to a near-decade low injected some caution, pushing down Treasury yields and the dollar.
Businessfroggyweb.com

Dollar languishes near one-week low after consumer sentiment blow

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar held near a one-week low versus major peers on Monday, after slumping the most in almost seven weeks on Friday as diving U.S. consumer confidence hurt bets for an early tightening of Federal Reserve policy. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals,...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Greenback closes week lower following poor consumer sentiment reading

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar finished the week higher, overperforming through trade on Friday evening following a greenback selloff after a poor consumer sentiment print in the United States. Opening at 0.7335, the local session saw little movement, trading in a narrow 10-point range for the day before finishing nearly 0.5% stronger to close the week at 0.7369.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Dollar retreats as consumer sentiment dives

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell to a one-week low against a basket of currencies on Friday, after a survey showed U.S. consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August, raising worries of a dent in economic activity. The University of Michigan said its preliminary consumer sentiment index fell...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar ekes out 2nd week of gains on Fed view

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar consolidated a second consecutive week of gains on Friday versus its major rivals as investors weighed the possibility of the Federal Reserve announcing its plans to reduce its stimulus in the coming weeks. The greenback’s gains were more pronounced against its emerging...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: The Fed cannot remain cautious anymore

The US Federal Reserve will publish the Minutes of its latest meeting. Summer doldrums will likely maintain major pairs ranging next week. EUR/USD has bounced from around 1.1700, but bears retain control. The EUR/USD pair ends the week with modest gains, although below the 1.1800 level, and not far from...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 110.27. Despite the greenback's selloff to a 2-month trough at 108.73 last Wednesday, subsequent rally to 110.35 last Friday on upbeat U.S. jobs report and intra-day break above there suggests a temporary low has been made and consolidation with upside bias remains for stronger retracement to 110.60/65 before prospect of retreat later.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Slips Back, Remains Near Four-Month High

Investing.com - The dollar slightly retreated in early European trading Friday, but remained near its highest level in four months as elevated inflation levels and a recovering labor market point to the Federal Reserve reining in its hefty monetary stimulus in the near future. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT),...
MarketsLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Morgan Stanley expects sooner Fed taper, Treasury yields to rise

* Major U.S. indexes just above flat; banks underperform. Aug 13 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. MORGAN STANLEY EXPECTS SOONER FED TAPER, TREASURY YIELDS TO. RISE (1405 EDT/1605 GMT. The...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Socialist Venezuela to slash six zeros from its failed currency

After getting off to a rough start to open the week, precious metals markets appear to be stabilizing. Gold and silver prices got walloped in a futures selling raid ahead of Monday’s market open. Some leveraged speculators who faced margin calls had to sell long positions to raise cash. This...
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD remains steady around 0.7000 as USD weakness limits downside

NZD/USD is moving sideways around 0.7000 on Friday. US Dollar Index pushes lower toward 92.80 ahead of American session. UoM Consumer Sentiment Index data from US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. After losing more than 40 pips on Thursday, the NZD/USD pair seems to have gone into a...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Thin air above 1.1780

US dollar sell-off continues, led by weakness in T-bond yields. EUR/USD could find some resistance once above 1.1770. Fed plans to taper the QE stills at the center of investors' worries. In the mid-term, market players continue to bet that the Federal Reserve will announce plans to taper its QE...
BusinessFXStreet.com

What does this week’s US inflation data mean for the Federal Reserve?

The dollar looks set to end the week higher against most of its major peers once again, despite selling off slightly following the release of Wednesday’s US inflation data. The headline rate of CPI inflation came in unchanged at 5.4% year-on-year in July (Figure 1), slightly above the 5.3% that economists’ had pencilled in. On a monthly basis, however, price growth eased last month, up just 0.5% from the 0.9% recorded in June. Core inflation, which strips out the most volatile components, also slowed, suggesting that we have perhaps reached a peak and are beginning to see signs of an easing in the recent upward pressure on prices. While this trend was largely expected by the market, investors still reacted rather aggressively to the downside surprise. The dollar traded lower against most other major currencies on Wednesday, treasury yields fell and US equity markets shot higher to fresh record highs.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Dollar tumbles as Delta worries sap confidence

Fundamentals matter ALOT when it comes to currency movements. The U.S. dollar fell sharply on Friday as 10 year Treasury yields experienced its largest decline this month. We’ve long pointed to the moves in yields as a central reason for the dollar’s fluctuations and its influence was seen clearly today. Concerns about the Delta variant is finally catching up to financial assets. At the start of the week, gold prices crashed but snapped back on coronavirus concerns. Countries around the world are reimposing social distancing and mask restrictions with a growing list of cities in lockdown. As this trend spreads, it is not surprising to see consumers, investors and businesses grow nervous. Travel and leisure activities could take a big hit in the fall especially if more countries tighten restrictions. The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index dropped to its lowest level since 2011. This follows a decline in German investor confidence. While we anticipated a decrease, one of the largest drops on record was unexpected.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Fresh highs to meet fresh volatility

Inflationary pressures building up aren‘t spooking the markets, there is no forcing the Fed‘s hand through rising yields. The bond vigilantes seem a distant memory as yields are trading well below their historical band, stunningly low given the hot inflation data. I‘m not saying red hot because the monthly CPI figure came in line with expectations, providing relief to the transitory camp. But last week‘s ISM services PMI and yesterday‘s PPI paint a very different story (to come).
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Sterling capped by looming Federal Reserve policy change

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Sterling capped by looming Federal Reserve policy change. Sterling stalls near the middle of its six-month range. UK economic data improves, promising an advance in the third quarter. Covid cases climb but future direction and impact are uncertain. FXStreet Forecast Poll is bullish but the gains are minor. Sterling declined on the week but the close at 1.3861, just points from the open, gave no indication that the pound was any closer to departing from the ranges of the past six weeks, or in a wider definition, the past six months. Read more...

