Markets remain cautious amid Delta fears
Asian shares kicked off Tuesday on a mixed note as persistent concerns over the spread of the Delta variant hampered risk sentiment. Commodity markets stabilised after Monday’s brutal selloff, while the dollar held overnight gains, appreciating against most G10 currencies. European markets are expected to open slightly lower with the lack of appetite for risk finding its way to Wall Street this afternoon according to US futures.www.fxstreet.com
Comments / 0