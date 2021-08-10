Greenberg Traurig, UNLV William S. Boyd School of Law to Host 2nd Annual Summit for Corporate Governance in Las Vegas

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. David Freylikhman, a Real Estate and Corporate shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s New Jersey office, will be honored as a “Mentor” by New Jersey Law Journal (NJLJ). According to NJLJ, the “Mentor” award recognizes someone who “can take those around them to the next level, whether through formal mentorship programs or simply serving as good leaders and guides” as well as those who “take the time and effort to be a true mentor.”