Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

USD/JPY: Confident Fed to firm up the pair – ING

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA expected hawkish Federal Reserve is set to underpin the US dollar and send USD/JPY higher as the pair has not been affected by a drop in US yields, economists at ING inform. “USD/JPY has held up pretty well in the face of the drop in US 10-year yields under 1.20%. We feel that thin summer conditions and heavy Fed buying are behind the drop in US yields – such that the move will be reversed in September. That could keep USD/JPY supported even though speculators are reasonably short JPY already.”

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#Investment Decisions#Us Dollar#Usd#Jpy#Usd Jpy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Related
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Forecast: Fears put the pair on the bearish path

Japan’s Gross Domestic Product is expected to have improved to 0.2% QoQ in Q2. US Treasury yields plunged on Friday, weighing on USD/JPY. USD/JPY is poised to extend its decline on a break below 109.50. The USD/JPY pair edged sharply lower and settled at 109.60, ending the week with losses....
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar weakens on plummeting confidence

The US August Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index plunged to 70.2, its lowest in almost a decade. European macroeconomic data continues to limit demand for the shared currency. EUR/USD could advance in the near term but is far from changing its bearish course. The American dollar fell on Friday, helping EUR/USD...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Greenback closes week lower following poor consumer sentiment reading

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar finished the week higher, overperforming through trade on Friday evening following a greenback selloff after a poor consumer sentiment print in the United States. Opening at 0.7335, the local session saw little movement, trading in a narrow 10-point range for the day before finishing nearly 0.5% stronger to close the week at 0.7369.
CurrenciesForexTV.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Bears to Target 109.00 amid Dollar Sell-off

USD/JPY closed the week near the lows under 110.00. Mixed data concerns and Fed’s unclear stance weighed on the pair. Treasury yields have grown lower, putting more weight on the US Dollar. Bearish momentum is likely to continue next week. The weekly forecast for the USD/JPY remains broadly bearish as the week closed with an … Continued.
BusinessDailyFx

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Prepares to Break Critical 1.17 Support Level

US GDP growth this year will likely outstrip economic growth in the Eurozone, and the Federal Reserve will therefore likely tighten monetary policy well before the ECB. That will continue to put downward pressure on EUR/USD long-term, taking it to new 2021 lows once the critical support level at 1.17 has been taken out.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar ekes out 2nd week of gains on Fed view

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar consolidated a second consecutive week of gains on Friday versus its major rivals as investors weighed the possibility of the Federal Reserve announcing its plans to reduce its stimulus in the coming weeks. The greenback’s gains were more pronounced against its emerging...
EconomyFXStreet.com

AUD/USD stays calm near mid-0.7300s, eyes on US consumer confidence data

AUD/USD is fluctuating in a narrow range on Friday. US Dollar Index stays in a consolidation phase below 93.00. New Home Sales in Australia declined sharply in July. Following a two-day rebound, the AUD/USD pair turned south and erased its weekly gains. On Friday, the pair is moving up and down in an extremely tight range amid a lack of fundamental drivers and high-tier data releases. As of writing, AUD/USD was posting small daily gains at 0.7342.
BusinessFXStreet.com

US consumer confidence fall fails to dent rally

Indices are ending the week on a cautiously positive note, with the FTSE 100 up 20 points as the session draws to a close. Fresh records for the Dow and S&P 500 in the opening minutes of trading this afternoon have confirmed the bullish trend of the past few days, with US indices undeterred by a drop in consumer confidence to levels not seen in almost a decade. It has been a volume-light week for equity markets despite the excitement surrounding all the US price data we’ve received this week, but the bulls have come out on top once again, shrugging off fears of a Friday the 13th-related hiccup. Despite the rise in Delta-variant case numbers, the rebound in earnings on both sides of the Atlantic continues to provide a reason to invest in stocks, record highs for major indices on the two continents being taken as a sign of strength and not irrational exuberance. While the FTSE 100 has made headway today, briefly touching its highest level since February 2020, it continues to lag behind on a longer-term view, a victim perhaps of ongoing concerns that the UK’s recovery is still far from complete, and also of being overlooked as fund managers concentrate on the wider variety of investments available in the US and combined European geographies.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Dollar retreats as consumer sentiment dives

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell to a one-week low against a basket of currencies on Friday, after a survey showed U.S. consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August, raising worries of a dent in economic activity. The University of Michigan said its preliminary consumer sentiment index fell...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD rises above 1.3850 after disappointing US consumer confidence data

GBP/USD extends daily rebound during the American trading hours. Consumer confidence in US weakened significantly in August. US Dollar Index drops toward 92.50 after disappointing sentiment data. Following a consolidation phase around 1.3800 during the European trading hours on Friday, the GBP/USD pair gained traction and extended its daily rebound...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY to continue enjoying bullish momentum while above 110.00 – OCBC

USD/JPY stayed firm amid dollar strength. Analysts at OCBC Bank maintain a positive bias in the pair as USD/JPY trades above the 110.00 level. “The USD/-JPY pair held steady despite the broader USD advance.”. “So long as 110.00 holds, the pair retains a positive momentum.”. Information on these pages contains...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD looks to extend losses beyond 0.7000 as risk sentiment deteriorates

NZD/USD manages to hold onto 0.7000 following the previous session’s decline. US Dollar Index remains steady below 0.7300 on better-than-expected US employment data. NZD dollar maintains muted tone amid risk aversion despite rate hike expectations. NZD/USD exhibits some strength on Friday’s European session following the previous session’s sell-off. The pair...
EconomyFXStreet.com

US: NY Fed's GDP Nowcast rises to 3.8% for Q3 after this week's data

The US economy is expected to grow by 3.8% in the third quarter of 2021, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's latest Nowcasting Report showed on Friday. "News from this week’s data releases increased the nowcast for 2021:Q3 by 0.1 percentage point," the NY Fed explained in its publication. "Positive surprises from PPI price data accounted for most of the increase."
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD to plummet towards the 1.3571 July low – Commerzbank

GBP/USD remains under pressure as the cable trades below the 1.4018 pivot. Initial support is seen at the 1.3786 mark, as Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, notes. “GBP/USD eased lower yesterday. Initial resistance is the 55-day ma at 1.3913 but while capped by the 1.4018...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Thin air above 1.1780

US dollar sell-off continues, led by weakness in T-bond yields. EUR/USD could find some resistance once above 1.1770. Fed plans to taper the QE stills at the center of investors' worries. In the mid-term, market players continue to bet that the Federal Reserve will announce plans to taper its QE...

Comments / 0

Community Policy