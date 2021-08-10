USD/JPY: Confident Fed to firm up the pair – ING

Indices are ending the week on a cautiously positive note, with the FTSE 100 up 20 points as the session draws to a close. Fresh records for the Dow and S&P 500 in the opening minutes of trading this afternoon have confirmed the bullish trend of the past few days, with US indices undeterred by a drop in consumer confidence to levels not seen in almost a decade. It has been a volume-light week for equity markets despite the excitement surrounding all the US price data we’ve received this week, but the bulls have come out on top once again, shrugging off fears of a Friday the 13th-related hiccup. Despite the rise in Delta-variant case numbers, the rebound in earnings on both sides of the Atlantic continues to provide a reason to invest in stocks, record highs for major indices on the two continents being taken as a sign of strength and not irrational exuberance. While the FTSE 100 has made headway today, briefly touching its highest level since February 2020, it continues to lag behind on a longer-term view, a victim perhaps of ongoing concerns that the UK’s recovery is still far from complete, and also of being overlooked as fund managers concentrate on the wider variety of investments available in the US and combined European geographies.