Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

KYW Medical Report: How masks save lives

By Dr Brian Mc Donough
Posted by 
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 5 days ago

Everyone shares the frustration — we do not want to wear masks, as every day is not Halloween. But here are the facts: Masks dramatically cut down the spread of COVID-19 and save lives by limiting infections.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#Kyw Medical Report#Kyw Newsradio#Medical Reports#Independence Blue Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Health Servicesaudacy.com

KYW Medical Report: Health care workers are in the trenches of COVID-19 burnout

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — COVID-19 burnout is a well-documented phenomenon, and it is a major issue among health care workers. For those working in health care at all levels, COVID-19 has been, at times, all-consuming and emotionally draining. Although the vast majority of people stayed and fought through the first year of the pandemic, many workers saw the decrease in cases as a time to get out and either retire or find work that was less stressful.
Public Healthshelbycountypost.com

MHP reports Covid cases on rise; require medical, surgical grade masks

Major Health Partners is making adjustments to its COVID-19 protocols. MHP outlines the changes and other COVID-related incidents while calling on the public to get vaccinated in this latest update:. Here at MHP we are experiencing what has been occurring across the country, Covid-19 cases are rising. As this virus...
Public HealthPrinceton Times Leader

Vaccination saves lives

Avid runner attributes COVID-19 vaccine for saving his life after breakthrough case. The CDC reported 6,587 COVID-19 breakthrough cases as of July 26. That included 6,239 hospitalizations and 1,263 deaths.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'Fully vaccinated' Southwest flight attendant, 36, dies from COVID-19 nearly two months after testing positive following trip to Hawaii, family say

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant has died from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, according to his mother and best friend. Maurice 'Reggie' Shepperson, 36, died at Henderson Hospital in Las Vegas on Tuesday, nearly two months after he tested positive for the virus following a work trip to Hawaii. He...
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy