Property values throughout Riverside County rose nearly 6% last year to $338.2 billion, with houses making up the largest share of the valuation, according to a report that the Riverside County Board of Supervisors reviewed last week. The county’s property tax assessment roll for the most recent base year, valued as of Jan. 1, was 5.58% higher than in 2020, when the roll totaled $320.4 billion, according to the Assessor-Clerk-Recorder’s Office. The assessment roll represents the composite value of all commercial and residential real estate within the county, as well as other property, including boats, aircraft and timeshares. The roll has increased for the last nine consecutive years. During the Great Recession, $38 billion in value was lost, with assessments bottoming out at $2.