Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Christina Applegate diagnosed with MS

By Celebretainment
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristina Applegate has been diagnosed with Multiple sclerosis (MS). The 49-year-old actress took to Twitter on Tuesday (10.08.21) to reveal that she found out just a few months ago that she suffers with the autoimmune disease, which affects the central nervous system.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Applegate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiple Sclerosis#Autoimmune Disease#Central Nervous System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Christina Applegate Gets Support From Selma Blair After Sharing Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Selma Blair is offering Christina Applegate support after the Dead to Me actress shared her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. Christina shared the news on Monday, Aug. 9, writing on Twitter, "It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it."
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Selma Blair Sends Love To Pal & Co-Star Christina Applegate After She Reveals She’s Also Battling MS

Selma Blair responded to her ‘The Sweetest Thing’ co-star’s announcement that she’s also battling MS with a kind message and support. After Christina Applegate, 49, announced that she had been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) on Tuesday August 10, Selma Blair, 49, tweeted her support for her friend. Selma has been open about her battle with MS, since being diagnosed with the chronic illness in 2018, and assured her The Sweetest Thing co-star that she was there for her, and their kids would also help. “Loving you always. Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love,” she wrote.
Nashville, TNWSMV

Multiple sclerosis patients seeing signs of increased support

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Actress Christina Applegate announced this week she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. It's a disease that 1 million people are living with in the U.S. and Applegate’s recent announcement is putting it in the spotlight, encouraging those living with it with the hope that it will educate more people about the disease and bring more people to get involved.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Selma Blair told to 'plan for dying' amid MS treatment

Selma Blair was told to "make plans for dying" amid her battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) after choosing to undergo a risky stem cell transplant. Selma Blair was told to "make plans for dying" amid her battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). The 'Cruel Intentions' actress was diagnosed with the degenerative...
CelebritiesWebMD

Influencer Dies Seeking Treatment for Underarm Sweating

July 29, 2021 -- Odalis Santos Mena, a 23-year-old social media influencer, athlete, bodybuilder, and fitness competitor, recently died of cardiac arrest while seeking treatment for underarm sweating. The condition, called underarm hyperhidrosis, was being treated at a “wellness center” in Mexico. Mena was to have a miraDry treatment, which,...
CelebritiesPopculture

Christina Ricci Pregnant With Baby No. 2 After Harrowing Divorce

Christina Ricci announced she is expecting her second child on Aug. 10. Ricci, 41, shared a sonogram picture of her new baby. Celebrity hairstylist Mark Hampton appears to be the baby's father, as he also posted sonogram photos on Instagram the same day. They also tagged each other in their posts. Ricci also has a son with her ex-husband, James Heerdegen.
CelebritiesPopculture

Selma Blair Reveals She Was Told to 'Make Plans for Dying' Following MS Diagnosis

The trailer for Selma Blair's Discovery+ documentary, Introducing Selma Blair has been released and the Cruel Intentions actress reveals the harrowing journey she's been on since receiving her Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis –– including being told to "make plans for dying." Called a "deeply intimate and powerful feature," the documentary focuses on Blair's MS diagnosis and personal acceptance.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Y&R Spoilers: BOMBSHELL Sally Spectra Is Summer’s Sister?

The Young And The Restless spoilers tease a surprising twist coming up for Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). It may be revealed that Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) is her mother! While that should be shocking, any true soap fan could see it coming. After all surprise children are a soap staple. Also, it is usually the person they hate the most that turns out to be a relative. Also, the soap powers that be love to change history and storylines to make them fit in the present for that extra spicy shock factor. It has been done before on Y&R. Let’s take Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) as an example.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

5 Signs You're Getting Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Like Selma Blair

Since revealing her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis in 2018, Selma Blair has been completely transparent about her struggles with the progressive disease, and has raised awareness in the process. In a = interview with Town & Country, the Cruel Intentions star takes a deep dive into her health condition, including discussing some of the main symptoms she has experienced. "I am aware my challenges affect other hopeful or isolated people—and a few of them may be joyful snobs like me," Blair told the magazine. "I'm very comfortable in my body, mostly because I am now making a deeper positive connection with it. I am fascinated by this body and this life. I am humbled and pleased to be any inspiration for people." Read on to learn about the symptoms you have MS like Selma Blair—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What's The Age Difference Between Lisa Bonet And Jason Momoa?

As one of Hollywood's most talked about and celebrated couples, fans will be glad to know that Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's relationship is still going strong after 15 years. As previously reported by Insider, the pair first met back in 2005 at a jazz bar. During an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in 2017, Momoa reminisced over the time Bonet introduced herself to the "Aquaman" actor. "I turned to my friend and was like [pretends to scream]. I had f**king fireworks going off inside, man," he said (per Insider).
newjerseyhills.com

Actress Thea White dies after cancer surgery

Actress Thea White died Friday, July 30 at the Cleveland Clinic. She was 81. White, who portrayed Muriel Bagge on the animated television show "Courage the Cowardly Dog," suffered complications from a six-hour-liver cancer surgery July 20, her family said. Born Thea Zitzner in Newark on June 16, 1940, she...

Comments / 0

Community Policy