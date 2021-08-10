WVXU Adding New Talk And Information Shows, Dropping Music
WVXU-FM is going all in with news/talk programming, and adding some diverse voices to the Cincinnati Public Radio airwaves starting this weekend. With the retirement of swing music host Bill Cartwright, and the end of National Public Radio's Ask Me Another with Ophira Eisenberg, WVXU this weekend will unveil the first major reboot of its programming lineup since acquiring the station from Xavier University in 2005.www.wvxu.org
