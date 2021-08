Sachem’s Head, a tiny hamlet on a 600-acre peninsula off the Connecticut shoreline, started out as a vacation community. Though it’s technically located in the otherwise rather suburban-feeling Guilford, homes on the peninsula (there are 120 of them) are a bit unto themselves — residents pay a separate property tax (in addition to town taxes) and have their own garbage collection service, tennis courts, and pier. The area also has a distinctly more summery feeling than the rest of the town — set right on the Long Island Sound, most houses look out onto beaches, bluffs, and salt marshes. Homes there are typically renovated original cottages or larger newer-built colonials, so this waterfront A-frame, on the market for the very first time since it was built in 1961, is fairly distinct from its neighbors.